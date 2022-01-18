"I'm worth more than MJF" - Top champion takes a massive shot at the AEW star; hints at a potential bidding war 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently took a dig at MJF, saying she's more valuable and "important" than The Pinnacle leader.

Both The Good Doctor and The Salt of the Earth are two of the biggest homegrown stars of All Elite Wrestling, having achieved immense stardom over the last two years.

Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast, Rasslin' with Brandon Walker, Britt Baker made it clear that not just MJF's, but even her AEW contract is up in 2024, hinting at a bidding war to secure her services once she becomes a free agent.

Baker feels that she's a much more valuable performer than Maxwell as she single-handedly built the entire women's division of AEW from the ground up.

"Then, somebody is going to be paying a lot of money because that is right around the time my contract is up. Honestly, I’m worth more than Max [MJF]. If you owned a wrestling company, in today’s landscape, is MJF worth more money or is Britt Baker worth more money? He thinks he’s more important, I think I’m more important. I built an entire women’s division from the ground up,” said Britt Baker (H/T - Ewrestlingnews)

While MJF openly discusses his desire to depart All Elite Wrestling for greener pastures elsewhere, The Doctor has never addressed the possibility on the promotion's programming. Baker reportedly struck a contract extension with Tony Khan's company in September 2021.

Britt Baker recently disclosed why she signed with AEW over WWE

A few days back, The Doctor stated that since it's not easy to trust WWE, owing to their regular budget cuts, she chose to sign with AEW. Baker added that Tony Khan and co always had a proper follow-up to everything promised to her.

She also explained that it's unfortunate when one can't trust a company (WWE), which makes it an extremely undesirable workplace.

"They definitely expressed interest — unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this — but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through. So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say," said Baker

Considering both her standing in the company and how much she cherishes being a part of it, it seems unlikely Britt Baker will leave All Elite Wrestling in 2024.

