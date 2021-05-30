AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida takes a shot at Dr. Britt Baker ahead of Double or Nothing

Ahead of the biggest title defense of her reign so far at Double or Nothing, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida hilariously mocked Dr. Britt Baker on Twitter.

Hikaru Shida was honored by AEW this week for being the longest reigning AEW Women's Champion in history, by being presented with a new title belt. Britt Baker quickly interrupted her and said that this Sunday will mark the beginning of a new era - The Era of D.M.D.

Taking to Twitter, Hikaru Shida posted a video of herself in which she narrated Dirty Moron Dumb @$$, D M D. The caption of the post reads the same.

"See you tomorrow. Dirty Moron Dumb @$$, D M D", wrote Hikaru Shida.

Dirty Moron Dumb ass, D M D.#AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/O8tEf5ze9q — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 30, 2021

Hikaru Shida's post was a direct insult to Britt Baker's catchphrase. She also doesn't seem to be happy with Baker coming out this week to interrupt her Appreciation Night.

Dr. Britt Baker could become the new AEW Women's champion this Sunday

Exactly 1 year ago at #DoubleOrNothing, @docsampson13 described @realbrittbaker as a "real high-maintenance" patient as she rehabbed the leg injury that knocked her off the show. As for @shidahikaru, she won the @AEW women's world title from @nylarosebeast. And here we are now... pic.twitter.com/tqZQhXc4fB — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) May 23, 2021

Hikaru Shida's reign will be in serious jeopardy this Sunday as she faces the toughest challenge of her AEW tenure so far in the form of Dr. Britt Baker.

The match between the two is one of the most highly-anticipated bouts heading into AEW's marquee event this Sunday.

Hikaru Shida has undoubtedly carried this women's division on her back during the tough pandemic era. The fact that she has been able to hold the championship for over a year states that the company is very highly invested in the Japanese superstar.

However, the women's division is in dire need of a shake-up at the moment. Britt Baker is more than ready to take the top spot in the women's division.

Her recent character work and matches prove that she has quickly ascended to the top of the AEW roster. Moreover, the fans are also behind AEW's resident dentist.

There couldn't be a much better time than this weekend to put the AEW women's title around her waist. Regardless of the outcome, both these women will put on a stellar contest this Sunday. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the outcome of this match.

There couldn't be a much better time than this weekend to put the AEW women's title around her waist. Regardless of the outcome, both these women will put on a stellar contest this Sunday. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the outcome of this match.