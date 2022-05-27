AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa names WWE legend as the "Strongest Wrestler in the World" (Exclusive)

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently named her colleague and Rampage broadcaster Mark Henry the "Strongest Wrestler in the World."

The 50-year-old veteran is synonymous with the forenamed moniker, not just because of his bulky physique, but also due to his incredible weightlifting ability.

In addition to cementing his legacy as one of the most formidable wrestlers in WWE history, Henry has also been an Olympic weightlifter, powerlifter and even holds several world records in squats and deadlifts.

After a decade-plus stint with WWE, Mark Henry joined All Elite Wrestling as a commentator, talent scout, and coach last year.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rosa didn't hesitate to name Henry when asked about her pick for the "Strongest Wrestler in the World."

The multi-time world champion is yet to make his in-ring debut in AEW. The veteran is recovering from a myriad of injuries he sustained over the lengthy course of his wrestling career.

Henry recently shed light on his in-ring future, asking fans not to hold their breath on his potential comeback.

Thunder Rosa will feature in a marquee match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

At Double or Nothing on May 29, Thunder Rosa will put her women's championship on the line against the #1 contender Serena Deeb.

The two women have a rich history, dating back to 2020 when they slugged it out for the NWA Women's Championship.

The former WWE Superstar dethroned La Mera Mera for the coveted prize and later successfully defended it against her on Dynamite.

The Mexican star defeated Deeb once in her AEW in-ring debut on September 2, 2020. However, Serena Deeb is currently 8-0 undefeated in singles competition this year, meaning she has more momentum than Thunder Rosa right now.

Should The Professor of Pro Wrestling dethrone La Mera Mera, she'll end the latter's fairytale run with the title at just over 70 days, which will be the shortest reign in the title's history.

