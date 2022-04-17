AEW veteran Mark Henry provides insight on his in-ring future (Exclusive)

AEW announcer and wrestling veteran Mark Henry has given an update on his in-ring future. The world's strongest man spent 25 years with WWE, earning himself a spot in the Hall of Fame with two world titles and a trail of destruction in his wake.

Henry left WWE in 2021 and signed with AEW in May of that year, where he acts as a commentator, interviewer and coach. His participation in AEW has remained non-physical, but as is the case for most legends, questions are continually asked as to whether or not we have seen the last of the Hall of Pain founder.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, The World's Strongest Man attempted to lay rest to any excitement, warning fans not to hold their breath:

"Well I would say don't hold your breath. Because I do not want to get hit and if somebody hits me I will call the police," said Henry. (01:07)

Henry also went into detail about his transition from in-ring competition to backstage presence, revealing his desire to remain within the industry while not feeling the pain that comes from stepping between the ropes:

"You know what, a lot of it is just growing up. As you get older you start thinking of how you can stay in the business that you love when your body starts to hurt you and you don't want to do whatever the sport is no more. That was my mindset. I wanted to continue to be around the business and make a living but I also wanted to share my knowledge, and I found myself to be one of the most studied people about pro wrestling and how it works, and I wanted to share that." (01:24)

Check out the full interview below:

Mark Henry had his last match prior to joining AEW

Mark Henry has confirmed that he has no further plans to wrestle, laying to rest a legendary in-ring career. Despite being a former world champion, Olympian and Hall of Famer, Henry's career didn't come with an elaborate finale.

Henry last competed in WWE's 2018 Saudi Arabia debut, the Greatest Royal Rumble, where he participated in the namesake match against 49 other competitors. He scored three eliminations prior to his removal at the hands of Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler.

As it stands, Henry's final singles outing came on RAW in 2017, where he was defeated by Braun Strowman in under five minutes.

Edited by Jacob Terrell