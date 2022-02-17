Former WWE star confronts AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was already stacked with big matches. The TNT championship match between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin and a No Disqualifications match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill was announced. We were also going to hear from CM Punk and see the fallout from Cody Rhodes' departure.

In the midst of it all came AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, just one week removed from his brutal Texas Deathmatch where he defeated the "Muderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. But before he could say much, Adam Cole interrupted him.

Adam Cole appreciated Page for the wars he went through with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Archer last week. He said that The Cowboy deserved to be the world champion, but now it was time for his reign to end.

"You have earned the right to call yourself AEW World champion, now I, I have also been a World champion everywhere that I have gone but right now you're the World champion so its a shame that championship reign is gonna have to come to an end pretty soon," Cole said.

The superstars then talked about how each of them has ruined friendships. While Cole claimed Page is a loner without the Bullet Club and Dark Order, the latter claimed the former WWE star is not on good terms with his friends as well.

Cole once again stated that Page is a good champion but claims that he will always be "the other Adam" when they are both in the same company, much to the chagrin of the Hangman, who at this point is ready to fight.

Cole told Page that they would fight for the title one day and there would be nothing but respect and offered Page a handshake, which the world champion accepted.

However, Page was then attacked from behind by Cole's teammates Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Soon, Cole joined them in the ring, attacking Page himself.

The AEW World Champion Adam Page has his new challenger.

From this week's segment between Adam Cole and Hangman Page, it is now certain that Adam Cole will be Hangman's newest challenger.

Page has so far successfully defended the championship against Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer in some brilliant matches. With Cole's reputation for his mic skills and in-ring prowess and with the history Cole and Page share, their series of matches are sure to be iconic.

