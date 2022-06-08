AEW World Champion CM Punk comments on Tony Khan's initial reaction to his injury

AEW star CM Punk recently recalled how Tony Khan reacted to the news of his injury.

The Second City Saint won his first world championship in seven years when he beat Hangman Page for the All Elite Title at Double or Nothing 2022. However, the celebrations were cut short as Punk announced that he had suffered an injury and required surgery.

Speaking on the promotion's "Road To" series, the former WWE Superstar shared that he had offered to relinquish the title to Tony Khan, but the All Elite president immediately rejected the idea.

Here's what CM Punk had to say:

“I probably wasn’t as clear as I should have been. I offered to relinquish the title, but Tony told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that... It means a lot to me that this place as a whole believes in me enough to let me just go get fixed.” [H/T Sescoops]

You can check out the full segment here:

AEW will crown an Interim World Champion at Forbidden Door

With CM Punk taking time away to recover from his injury, AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the promotion will crown an interim World Champion in his absence.

This week's episode of Dynamite will host a battle royale. The winner of the match will face current #1 contender Jon Moxley in the main event of the episode.

Meanwhile, at NJPW Dominion, a match will take place between Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The winner of this bout will face the winner of this week's Dynamite main event at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door and fight for the interim world title.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the interim champion at the special crossover event. It is also worth remembering that the winner will likely face CM Punk when he returns, determining the Undisputed AEW Champion.

