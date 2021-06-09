AEW's Kenny Omega gives fitting response to a fan questioning his in-ring ability

Whether it's in the ring or on social media, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega quickly fires back at any criticism.

Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to highlight throwback pictures from his match against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Dominion. In the caption, he implied that this match, which took place three years ago, featured one of his greatest performances of all time.

"3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite?" Kenny Omega stated.

3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite? https://t.co/jpcQn4kBLV — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 8, 2021

However, a fan imprudently responded to his tweet by asking Kenny Omega to stop living in the past and tell everyone when was the last time he delivered a good match.

"F**k greatest. Whens the last time you've even had a good match? Quit living in the past. What have you done for us lately?" a fan replied.

The tweet didn't seem to sit well with the AEW World Champion, as Omega gave a fitting response by saying he just had another great match a few weeks ago.

"Well, umm... you could start with the last match I had 2 weeks ago? I spoiled you b***hes for far too long," Kenny Omega responded.

Kenny Omega likely hinted towards his three-way match from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which saw him retain the AEW world title against Pac and Orange Cassidy.

What do Kenny Omega and Don Callis have to say this week on AEW Dynamite?

. @TheDonCallis claims that he’s gonna blow the lid off the conspiracy to take the @AEW World Championship off @KennyOmegamanX, next week on AEW Dynamite.



Watch #AEWDynamite THIS FRIDAY, June 11 at 10/9c on @TNTdrama pic.twitter.com/YezhrB74Bj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2021

As advertised for this week's AEW Dynamite, Don Callis will expose the ongoing conspiracy towards Kenny Omega.

The former IMPACT Wrestling executive seems to have found raw footage, which will reveal the poor tactics of management trying to take the AEW World Championship off 'The Cleaner.' There's a possibility that the segment could be related to Omega's Double or Nothing title defense.

Regardless, Kenny Omega will defend his AEW world title against Jungle Boy on the 26th June episode of Dynamite. Both men have yet to come face-to-face to build their feud.

With still two more episodes left to air before the clash, fans can expect a major turn in their storyline.

