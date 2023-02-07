AEW World Champion MJF is well-known for integrating his Jewish faith into his character and is proud of his religion in the face of considerable adversity. That's why it is so notable that he came to the defense of a released WWE star accused of both anti-Semitism and abuse, Zachary Wentz.

Wentz was better known during his WWE run as Nash Carter, where he was partnered with Wes Lee and held the NXT Tag Team Titles twice as MSK. They also won the prestigious Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in their rookie year.

He was accused of abuse by his ex-wife and fellow wrestler, Kimber Lee, and she later posted a picture of Wentz mid-shave posing as Adolf Hitler, complete with a salute. Shortly after the picture was released, he was let go by WWE.

However, MJF came to the defense of The Rascalz member in a post to Twitter. He refuted the claim that he is anti-Semite, pointing to the fact Wentz has been cleared of the abuse allegations, as well as slamming the fact that he is no longer on TV.

"Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. [Zachary Wentz] isn't a antisemite. The fact he's not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn't handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild," MJF wrote.

"Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. [Zachary Wentz] isn't a antisemite. The fact he's not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn't handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild," MJF wrote.

The AEW World Champion continued in a follow-up tweet to say that when he was once targeted with an anti-Semitic slur and damage to his car, it was Wentz who came to his aid.

He closed his point by saying that while the 'court of public opinion' can work to rid the industry of bad people, there are times when judgment can be wrong.

NXT star Wes Lee showed his respect for the AEW World Champion after his defense

Zachary Wentz's former NXT tag team partner and close friend, Wes Lee, expressed his respect for MJF's post. He posted an image of Burberry's signature checkered design, with the fashion brand often represented by the AEW World Champion on TV.

Wes Lee has enjoyed success since his split from his partner, winning the NXT North American Title last year. He completed his latest title defense against Dijak during last weekend's Vengeance Day show.

Zachary Wentz has continued to work on the independent circuit following his release. He even faced MJF's next opponent and rival AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita, in January.

