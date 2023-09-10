AEW World Champion MJF responds to Cody Rhodes' tweet

AEW World Champion MJF and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes have plenty of history together. Maxwell Jacob Friedman often mentions Rhodes on All Elite Wrestling television, and the 27-year-old has now responded to his former mentor on social media.

MJF was originally brought into All Elite Wrestling as Cody Rhodes' protege in 2019. The two were shown to be very close, although Friedman was obviously hiding his villainous tendencies from his mentor at that time. When The Salt of the Earth finally showed his true colors, it cost Cody everything, including his only chance at the AEW World Championship.

It seems that the two still keep in contact and may end up hanging out soon. When Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to write that he's on his way to MJF's home territory of Long Island, NY, the AEW World Champion posted a humorous response.

Rhodes is on his way to Long Island for the WWE Main Event, which takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum tonight.

MJF namedrops WWE talent on AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has never shied away from mentioning the competition, from bragging about his upcoming "Bidding War of 2024" to ragging on superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

Although he usually mentions Cody Rhodes with fondness, The Salt of the Earth took former AEW star William Regal to task last week on Dynamite.

Referencing his history with Regal during his early days in the business, Max brazenly boasted about knocking "Regal's a** out" with brass knuckles at the end of last year. Friedman's attack on William Regal marked the wrestling legend's last appearance in AEW before his return to WWE under Triple H's regime.

What do you think of Friedman's friendship with Cody Rhodes? Do you think the current AEW World Champion will end up in WWE after his contract expires next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

