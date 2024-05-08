AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland hints going back to old habits in recent post 

After their recent interaction at Dynamite this week, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland sent a serious message to a certain former WWE Superstar. This would be Christian Cage.

Last week, The Young Bucks revealed that The Patriarch would be the next contender for the world title. Swerve and Christian then got into a verbal confrontation with one another, as they talked about their history with each other. This ultimately ended up with Cage and The Patriarchy blindsiding the champion and Prince Nana.

On Twitter, Swerve Strickland posted a picture of their segment last week. He hinted at going back to his old ways, after seemingly trying to change himself after becoming champion. He also hinted at making Christian Cage pay for his actions last week.

"I tried to change," Swerve tweeted.

Top WWE Superstar recently gave a shout-out to Swerve Strickland

After becoming world champion, several icons and legends have praised Swerve as they felt he deserved the accolade.

Recently, while appearing on the Battleground podcast, Kofi Kingston talked about people of color, mainly African-Americans, in the industry who have made such a great impact in the recent past. He named the likes of Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Oba Femi, and Swerve Strickland. He talked about how happy he was for their recent success, and he wanted this to keep going.

"To see Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes and Oba [Femi] doing their thing, it really is a beautiful thing to see. So I don’t want to sit here and say, ‘Oh, because I did this, now they’re doing their thing,’ you know what I mean? They, I think, were gonna be successful regardless. But it is a beautiful thing to see people of color out there doing their thing. Like you said, Swerve too, man. I’ve watched his career for a very, very long time. I’ve gotten to know him very well over the years. I’m really, really happy for his success too. So it is a beautiful thing, and we are keeping it going. I love it," Kingston said. [H/T - Fightful]

After winning the title at AEW Dynasty, Strickland gave a shout-out to Kofi during the post-event media scrum, stating he was motivated by the WWE Superstar's great run in the last five years.