AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland seemingly fires shots at WWE

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is preparing for the biggest challenge of his title reign at Forbidden Door 2024. However, he took the time to seemingly fire a shot at WWE today.

Swerve Strickland first became a household name due to his time in NXT. Swerve performed consistently in the ring and was in some of the most acclaimed matches in NXT history. Despite this, he never received the push some feel he deserved.

Things turned around for Swerve when he joined AEW. After being part of a successful tag team with Keith Lee, he parted ways to pursue singles glory. Swerve then had a highly personal and heated feud with Hangman Adam Page before ultimately capturing the AEW World Championship.

The champ appeared on Busted Open Radio today and corrected Bully Ray's mention of AEW's next "premium live event," pointing out that the company doesn't do PLEs:

"We don't do PLEs, we got pay-per-views, man."

Swerve Strickland commented on Becky Lynch's future

Becky Lynch recently competed on RAW in a rematch for the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. This seemed to be The Man's last match in WWE for the time being as her contract with the company expired on June 1st, and she hasn't re-signed with the promotion. This fueled speculation that she could be headed to another promotion.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve Strickland opened up on Becky Lynch's future by speculating that she might take some time off to spend with her kids:

''Who knows? Maybe she [Becky Lynch] just wants to be home with the kids, man, because now, like, Seth [Rollins] has been hurt. He has surgery and stuff. So now they're both going to be home. Some people just want to be home for a little bit. Let's not see like, 'Oh, she's going to jump to here, here, here!''' he said.

It remains to be seen if Becky Lynch will return to WWE in the near future.

