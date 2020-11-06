AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR loved Chris Jericho & MJF's Le Dinner Debonair segment - 'Everything doesn't have to be cookie-cutter' (Exclusive)

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR caught up with Sportskeeda ahead of their dream match with The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2020 and discussed a whole bunch of topics. During the course of the conversation, FTR expressed their admiration for the Chris Jericho and MJF 'Le Dinner Debonair' segment that has polarized the entire wrestling fraternity. Much like FTR and The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and MJF will battle in what will be a dream match of their own at the pay-per-view.

FTR share their thoughts on the recently aired hilarious MJF and Chris Jericho segment

One half-of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cash Wheeler of FTR thought that the whole Chris Jericho and MJF segment was unique, and because they tried something different, it was entertaining!

"I loved it. I thought it was highly entertaining and different. Wrestling doesn't need to be put in a box. Everything doesn't have to be the same. Everything doesn't have to be cookie-cutter. And they tried something. It was creative. It was entertaining. And that's what it's all about at the end of the day. I feel like too often nowadays people are afraid to try something new and they want the most basic written television. And that gets boring, that gets repetitive. And we need to give people something different something to talk about. So..."

I've watched Le Dinner Debonair way more times than I should probably admit. pic.twitter.com/kMTYygtPM0 — Matty Irish Edits 🍀 (@MattyIrishEdits) October 29, 2020

The other half of FTR, Dax Harwood chimed in, and he too was a fan of the entertainment aspect of the Chris Jericho and MJF segment, that had many in splits and many others cursing at their television screens. Why did Harwood, someone who's so very old school, enjoy the Chris Jericho and MJF segment?

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's entertainment. All forms of sports are entertainment. And if it wasn't, then you wouldn't have seen the advancement of the NFL, the NBA, and things like that. So, ultimately at the end of the day, it's entertainment and that was entertainment."

Jericho just challenged MJF to a match a Full Gear. If he wins, he will be allowed to join The Inner Circle.



MJF says he will do anything to win. #AEWDynamite — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 29, 2020

FTR will be in action against The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear, as the two teams battle not only for the AEW World Tag Team Championships but also to determine who the best tag team in the world is.

In the other match, MJF will earn a place in the Inner Circle if he pins or submits Chris Jericho.

