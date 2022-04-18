AEW wrestler Luther gets married, shares pictures

AEW wrestler and backstage producer Luther (real name Len Olson) has announced on Twitter that he is now married. He also shared a picture of the couple's wedding ring.

Olson's marriage is to his longtime girlfriend Julie Ann O. The pair announced their engagement on social media last year. The wedding was also attended by AEW producer Jerry Lynn.

The 53-year old is currently part of the tag team Chaos Project alongside his partner Serpentico. His current win record in Tony Khan's promotion for this year is 0-8, with his loss percentage being 100%.

Dr. Luther made his debut for the company in January 2020 as part of Brandi Rhodes' long-forgotten heel faction The Nightmare Collective, which also featured Awesome Kong. He has recently been performing primarily on AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW's Luther is a 33-year veteran in the wrestling business

Len Olson had his first pro wrestling match in 1989 for Stampede Wrestling, which was run by Bret Hart's father and family patriarch Stu Hart. The man who would become Dr. Luther trained to be a wrestler in the infamous Hart dungeon.

He faced his first noteworthy opponent in 1991 when he wrestled a young Chris Jericho in the Calgary, Canada-based promotion CNWA. His friendship with Jericho is what is rumored to have landed him his current role with All Elite Wrestling.

Luther developed his horror-themed gimmick at legendary Japanese promotion Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, where his entrence attire consisted of a straightjacket and a face mask.

The veteran also wrestled in a few matches for WCW and ECW in the late 1990s, and has been a fixture on the independent circuit for over 20 years.

