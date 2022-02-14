"Once again, he’s such a teacher"- AEW wrestler reveals what he learned from John Cena during their time in WWE

AEW wrestler Miro has opened up about what John Cena taught him when he was still signed to WWE.

The former TNT Champion was released in 2020 and went on to sign with AEW, where he currently performs. In early 2016, Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was involved in a feud with the Cenation Leader for the United States Championship. At WrestleMania 31, Cena defeated him to capture the prestigious title.

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro explained what John Cena taught him about the wrestling business.

“Oh man, John is the best," said Miro. "John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher. He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting. So, he’s just trying to understand in his head where he’s gonna put these four best moves." (H/T SEScoops)

Miro reveals that he also learned about ring psychology from John Cena

John Cena is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He has had spectacular matches with numerous stars over his nearly two-decade-long career.

Miro stated that Cena also taught him about the psychology of a match.

"I learned that, I learned psychology of a match a lot more," said Miro. "I learned how to control a match because beating up John for 10 minutes, 15 minutes a night the whole time what he’s doing is he’s [talking]. All I’m doing is just listening and then after the match, he’s telling me why we did this. ‘You hear the crowd was here? We’re trying to get it there, that’s why we did this.’ This whole thing, I found out, it’s all about psychology.”

Also Read Article Continues below

John Cena had his last match in WWE at SummerSlam, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Miro is currently awaiting his AEW TV return.

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha