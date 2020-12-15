AEW wrestlers to reenact scenes from "A Christmas Story" on TNT

Back in November, AEW reached out to its fanbase to help them cast their wrestlers in the iconic roles from the holiday movie "A Christmas Story".

Well, now the roles have been cast and the world knows exactly who will be playing who. TNT plans to air these spots on-air and online during their "A Christmas Carol" marathon, which will air on December 24 and 25. It will help raise awareness for the companies nonprofit partnership with KultureCity.

With great talents like MJF, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and others taking on the beloved roles of the timeless classic, there is certain to be some entertaining offerings from the AEW talent this holiday season.

A Christmas Story recreated with your favorite @AEW stars to raise awareness for AEW’s Nonprofit Partner KultureCity. Tis the season!



Tune into 24 hours of "A Christmas Story" on @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork starting Christmas Eve at 8/7c



Learn more: https://t.co/BVSrWdxk01 pic.twitter.com/YgXBwR3OzI — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 14, 2020

The AEW Dynamite "Holiday Bash" will air Wednesday, December 23 at 10 PM after NBA basketball

Here is the press release sent to us at Sportskeeda from AEW and TNT.

LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including:

• MJF as Ralphie

• Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

• Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

Advertisement

• Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

• Scorpio Sky as Randy

• Ortiz as Flick

• Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

• Ricky Starks as Farkus

• Allie as Dill

• Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

• Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

• Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

Scenes include Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments. Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety, and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.

Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro-wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out @AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

Advertisement

About TNT

TNT, a WarnerMedia brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that gives viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories, dynamic characters and thrilling events. TNT is home to some of television's most popular original series including “Snowpiercer,” “The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness,” “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws.” TNT is expanding its programming to include premium unscripted with the docuseries “ShaqLife.” TNT also presents popular shows such as ”Bones” and ”Castle,” in addition to primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NBA and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships and the professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has exploded onto the scene with “AEW Dynamite,” premiering as the night’s #1 wrestling show. Website: www.tntdrama.com

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, Wizarding World, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

In celebration of 24 Hours of "A Christmas Story" starting Christmas Eve on TNT & TBS we are doing a table read of the movie with #AEW stars.



But we need YOUR HELP to cast some open roles. Check out the matchups in this thread and vote for your favorite! pic.twitter.com/JoCDThElWW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 24, 2020

AEW Dynamite airs this Wednesdays at 8 PM on TNT.