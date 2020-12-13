AEW commentator Jim Ross is a forthright person, who often speaks his mind about various things related to pro wrestling and the promotion that he works in, AEW. Ross recently raised eyebrows as he publicly criticized modern pro wrestlers, as well as a few in AEW.

Jim Ross was unhappy with how some finishers like the DDT and Superkick have not been protected, and he also revealed that he told a current AEW wrestler about it.

Now, a report states that AEW wrestlers are unhappy about the former WWE commentator publicly "burying" them. An unnamed AEW wrestler stated that Jim Ross can teach them a lot about pro wrestling, but it doesn't help the wrestlers when they are publicly criticized by him.

AEW wrestler unhappy about Jim Ross criticizing them

WrestlingNews has reported that a current AEW wrestler spoke to them about Jim Ross' comments and said that there may be some times when "things need to be slowed down" but Ross could hinder them by stating such things publicly.

Here is what the AEW wrestler said about Jim Ross' comments:

“Look I know there is a lot that JR can teach us but burying us on the show or on his podcast is only going to make some of us ignore what he says. I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches but maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.”

Ross' comments seem to have reached the AEW locker room and they don't seem to be happy about it. AEW star Brandon Cutler, while promoting his match on this coming week's AEW Dynamite, took a shot at Ross' comments by putting out the below tweet.

THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite



7 vs 7



We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top.



Can’t wait 8pm TnT

Hopefully for 1M viewers let’s fn go pic.twitter.com/DTbBQN8WM5 — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 11, 2020

The line that he's used about clustering up like coils is what Ross said in his recent attack on modern pro wrestlers.

Cutler will be a part of a 7-man team that will take on the Inner Circle on the December 16th edition of AEW Dynamite.