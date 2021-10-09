"AEW is a very wrestling-centered product"- Bryan Danielson explains why he left WWE

Bryan Danielson is easily the biggest name to have jumped ship from WWE to AEW, even bigger than the likes of Jon Moxley and Adam Cole. AEW being a wrestling-centred product was why he chose to make the jump.

The American Dragon showed up after the main event of All Out 2021 and has featured on AEW programming every week. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega had a match of the year contender on the Grand Slam Edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in his in-ring debut.

Bryan Danielson told WDEL that he looks at this stage as the apex of his career and he wants to wrestle "as hard" as he can. The former WWE champion went on to say that he loves the fans and that AEW is the best place to be able to wrestle as he wants:

"I was just ready for something new, that was one of the bigger reasons, plus I look at this as the apex of my wrestling career. I feel like I'm the best wrestler I can be, and I want to be able to wrestle as hard as I want to be able to wrestle. I believe AEW is the best place to do that, AEW is a very wrestling-centered product. My first match was against Kenny Omega, it was 30 minutes. You very rarely get the chance to do that in WWE. I love the AEW fans, and my experience has been incredible thus far," Bryan Danielson said.

Voices of Wrestling @voiceswrestling Will Washingt🎃n  @WilliamRBR The whole package and presentation of Bryan Danielson is everything I've ever wanted for that dude.Just a man who is tough as hell and kicks ass and knows he's the best. It's all he's ever needed to be. #AEWRampage The whole package and presentation of Bryan Danielson is everything I've ever wanted for that dude.Just a man who is tough as hell and kicks ass and knows he's the best. It's all he's ever needed to be. #AEWRampage It really hit me during the Omega match. He's been Daniel Bryan for so long that I forgot how much I missed Bryan Danielson. He's so awesome. twitter.com/WilliamRBR/sta… It really hit me during the Omega match. He's been Daniel Bryan for so long that I forgot how much I missed Bryan Danielson. He's so awesome. twitter.com/WilliamRBR/sta…

Bryan Danielson would love to feud with MJF in AEW

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I would love to do something with MJF in AEW."- Bryan Danielson "I would love to do something with MJF in AEW."- Bryan Danielson https://t.co/bQhTLKwRvt

Among the big names Bryan Danielson wants to face in AEW, MJF ranks somewhere near the top of that list:

Also Read

"As far as goals like, 'I want to do this, I want to do that,' I don't have a lot of that. I would like to do...there are some people I would like to wrestle in AEW and obviously you want them to be incredible matches. I'd love to be able to go to New Japan and do the G1, but that's COVID-dependent. I don't hang anything on that. I would love to do something with MJF in AEW. If that doesn't materialize and it never happens, it doesn't matter as long as I enjoy the rest of the things," said Bryan Danielson. (H/T Fightful Select)

The American Dragon in the G1 or in a feud with MJF would be an absolute treat for fans who are hopeful we get to witness it sometime down the line.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Arjun