After CM Punk, top stars could derail Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) stint in AEW, says WWE veteran

A veteran in the wrestling business reflected on the former 11-time WWE world champion, Adam Copeland, signing with AEW and his willingness to help the younger talent.

Adam "Edge" Copeland took the internet by storm after making a surprising AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. During the post-show media scrum, Copeland explained why he decided to take this big step and how he intends to help the younger talent in the company. However, a wrestling veteran expressed doubt about the Hall of Famer's comments.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. Cornette assumes that Copeland in this role could turn into a situation much like CM Punk, when he tried doing the same thing and it didn't go down well for the company. Here is what Cornette said while speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience:

"When he [Edge] said, 'I think I can contribute, I can help,' I just flashback to the last guy that thought that [CM Punk], who just got fired for face-locking one of those young f***in fresh-face puppies that he thought he could help. I'm not knocking Edge here, I'm wondering if he thinks that he is... yes he can have all these fresh matches that's a different thing. But as far as helping contribute, you can't contribute anything if nobody wants to take it."

Cornette further added:

"So is it going to be the Hangnail [Hangman Page] say 'I don't really listen to advice, we've done so great on our own.' Or is it going to be the Buckaroos [Young Bucks] 'Geez he's getting over us, here is another one, we gotta put a stop to this' or whatever it may be. How receptive is the audience for his help going to be is what I'm worried about." [3:58-4:57]

Adam "Edge" Copeland is set to make his AEW in-ring debut

While Adam Copeland has finally made his big surprise AEW debut, it's time for him to get back in action. The Rated R Superstar's first opponent will be Luchasaurus, whom he speared at the WrestleDream PPV amid his arrival. The bout is set to take place on Dynamite's Title Tuesday.

This will also mark Copeland's first televised match outside WWE in decades. It remains to be seen how things play out in his first match under the All Elite roof and how he fares against other talents in the promotion in the future.