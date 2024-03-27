After Cody Rhodes, another major AEW name is jumping ship to WWE, according to 33-year-old star

A former AEW star has just hinted that he believed that another former WWE Superstar on the roster could jump ship and make a return to the Stamford-based promotion after Cody Rhodes was the first to do so.

This star who said this was the former Inner Circle member, Mike Santana, who departed from the promotion earlier this month after being with them since the beginning. He reportedly had creative differences with the company regarding his booking. Following his split with Ortiz, he had never picked up momentum in AEW.

While speaking recently with Chris Van Vliet, Santana was asked whether he was shocked at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW back in 2022. He claimed that he saw this coming, but had a feeling that Rhodes wasn't the only one who would go back to WWE. He did not reveal who the second one was, as he wanted to keep the fans guessing.

“I’ll be real, there was two people that I said off the bat, they were gonna go back to WWE. One of them already did,” Santana mentioned.

Plans for Santana and Ortiz to hold the AEW Tag Team Titles were scrapped due to unfortunate circumstances

In the same interview, Santana talked about a moment back in 2019 when he and Ortiz were set to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but this was eventually scrapped.

The former AEW star revealed that they were already told about the decision to put the titles on them.

"It was right before the pandemic. We were feuding with the [Young] Bucks; we were ending our feud with the Bucks, and they both told us, they were like, ‘Hey, after this, you’re gonna go and start working a program with Frankie [Kazarian] and Scorp [Scorpio Sky].’ At the time, they were still champs. 'And then you guys are gonna grab the belts from them’ and whatever," said Santana.

Unfortunately, he received news that his father had passed away, so he went away for two weeks. But upon his return, all plans were reportedly scrapped. The duo never ended up as tag team champions during their tenure with the company.

It remains to be seen where the former AEW star's next destination will be, but several major companies, including WWE and TNA, could emerge as frontrunners.

