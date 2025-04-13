  • home icon
  After Cope, another legend ALMOST gets taken out by FTR on AEW Collision

After Cope, another legend ALMOST gets taken out by FTR on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 13, 2025 00:48 GMT
Cope was taken out by FTR at AEW Dynasty [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Cope was assaulted by FTR at AEW Dynasty [Photo source: AEW's official website]

At AEW Dynasty last weekend, FTR shocked the world by betraying Cope (fka Edge) and launching a gruesome attack on him. Tonight, they attempted to take out another popular veteran.

After losing to the Death Riders at the pay-per-view, the duo's frustrations boiled over, and they took out Cope with a plethora of tag team maneuvers. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood eventually hit him with a Con-Chair-To. A few days ago, on Dynamite, the commentary team recapped all that happened at Dynasty, and Tony Schiavone took the time to call out FTR.

Tony Schiavone seemed disappointed and frustrated at Harwood and Wheeler's actions. The tandem addressed the situation tonight, and after doing so, they wanted to talk things out with Schiavone in the ring. The veteran commentator did not hold back and brought up Harwood's daughter and how disappointed she must be with him for turning on his close friend.

FTR was ticked off, and they tried to take out the legend with a piledriver. However, Nigel McGuinness from the commentary desk came to Schiavone's aid, as he put himself between them.

Daniel Garcia also rushed out to stop the duo, and they accidentally showed hostility toward him. They apologized for doing so, and this moment allowed Schiavone and McGuinness to exit the ring and head back to the commentary desk.

Edited by Pratik Singh
