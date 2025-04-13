After Cope, another legend ALMOST gets taken out by FTR on AEW Collision

At AEW Dynasty last weekend, FTR shocked the world by betraying Cope (fka Edge) and launching a gruesome attack on him. Tonight, they attempted to take out another popular veteran.

Ad

After losing to the Death Riders at the pay-per-view, the duo's frustrations boiled over, and they took out Cope with a plethora of tag team maneuvers. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood eventually hit him with a Con-Chair-To. A few days ago, on Dynamite, the commentary team recapped all that happened at Dynasty, and Tony Schiavone took the time to call out FTR.

Tony Schiavone seemed disappointed and frustrated at Harwood and Wheeler's actions. The tandem addressed the situation tonight, and after doing so, they wanted to talk things out with Schiavone in the ring. The veteran commentator did not hold back and brought up Harwood's daughter and how disappointed she must be with him for turning on his close friend.

Ad

Trending

FTR was ticked off, and they tried to take out the legend with a piledriver. However, Nigel McGuinness from the commentary desk came to Schiavone's aid, as he put himself between them.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Garcia also rushed out to stop the duo, and they accidentally showed hostility toward him. They apologized for doing so, and this moment allowed Schiavone and McGuinness to exit the ring and head back to the commentary desk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More