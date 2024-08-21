After Dominik Mysterio, former WWE Superstar is “obsessed” with Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and joined forces with reigning WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member later replaced The Nightmare in The Judgment Day. The former NXT star is seemingly obsessed with The Miracle Kid.

Apart from Dirty Dom, another star who has been completely infatuated with Morgan is her real-life close friend and former WWE Superstar, CJ Perry (FKA Lana). The female stars became friends during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion. The erstwhile Lana was a part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut from 2013 to 2021.

Liv Morgan appeared at the Hollywood premiere of The Crow on August 20. The RAW Superstar wore a stunning black dress and had the Women's World Championship belt with her at the event.

Perry later shared a picture of Morgan from the event on her Instagram story.

"Obsessed," CJ Perry wrote.

Liv Morgan missed Dominik Mysterio at the movie premiere

The Miracle Kid recently took to her X (Twitter) account to share her pictures from The Crow movie premiere.

The 30-year-old revealed in her caption that she missed her "Daddy Dom" during the event.

"When [yo]ur at a movie premiere but ur missing Daddy Dom," Liv wrote.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will lock horns with The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event later this month. The upcoming PLE will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Morgan and The Judgment Day annihilated The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exact revenge on the on-screen couple at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

