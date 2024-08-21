Female WWE star says she's missing Dominik Mysterio 

A top female WWE Superstar recently shared a tweet about missing Dominik Mysterio. The star in question is Dirty Dom's current on-screen love interest, Liv Morgan.

It has been a while since Dominik turned against Rhea Ripley and aligned with Liv Morgan, revealing that he is in love with the reigning Women's World Champion on-screen. The duo kissed each other at SummerSlam 2024 as a horrified Rhea Ripley watched them from a distance.

Morgan recently attended the premiere of the movie, The Crow. She took to X/Twitter to share that she was missing "Daddy Dom."

Check out her tweet below:

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"When ur at a movie premiere but ur missing Daddy Dom 🖤🖤🤭"

Expand Tweet

Fans would be patiently waiting to see further developments in The Judgment Day's feud with Damian Priest and Mami.

WWE veteran on why Dominik Mysterio betraying Rhea Ripley was the right move

At SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio's on-screen love story with Rhea Ripley came to a tragic end when the former betrayed Mami. Shortly after, WWE veteran Francine spoke about the booking decision on her Eyes Up Here podcast. Here's what she had to say:

"I thought Dominik played his role well and think about it; it's hard when you have a duo that they cheer for one and boo for the other, so what are you going to do? You've got to turn that one guy heel. Rhea is a babyface. Dom was bringing her down. Even though I saw the spoiler, I could see this a mile away. Think about it. It's hard, only because I liked the angle, I liked the advancement, and I want to see where this goes."

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley now has the opportunity to exact revenge on Dirty Dom and Liv. She will team up with Damian Priest at the Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event with the duo taking on Dominik and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback