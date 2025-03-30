  • home icon
  After Mercedes Moné, another former WWE star makes a big announcement in AEW 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:39 GMT
Mercedes Moné is a triple crown champion [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Collision]

A former WWE Superstar made a major announcement tonight on AEW Collision. This was following Mercedes Moné's bold claim earlier in the show.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, The CEO announced that she was entering this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, as she wished to add the world title to her belt collection. After she found out that Billie Starkz was also competing in the tournament, she lost it and ranted about Starkz and her mentor, Athena.

This prompted The Fallen Goddess to come out and confront her face-to-face. After a brief run-in with her, the ROH Women's World Champion came out on top.

Later in the show, Athena was seen backstage with her minion as she warned Mercedes Moné and wanted her to keep their names out of her mouth. The former WWE Superstar then revealed that Moné had inspired her to collect more championships and that she'd start her conquest by entering the Owen Hart Cup Tournament as well.

Last year's tournament saw both Mariah May and Bryan Danielson come out on top and earn opportunities for the women's and men's world titles. They made the most of their chances, as they both came out as champions after AEW All In. It remains to be seen who will win this year's tournament.

Edited by Neda Ali
