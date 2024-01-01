After MJF, another big star officially removed from AEW roster page

With the new year's dawn, changes in the AEW roster have become a talking point in the pro wrestling fraternity. The removal of MJF's name from the roster page of the Jacksonville-based company has grabbed headlines. The former AEW World Champion lost the gold to Samoa Joe at the recently concluded AEW Worlds End.

Now, one more professional wrestler's name has disappeared from the website's roster page. The name in question is Andrade El Idolo. He had a fantastic run in AEW and was part of the Continental Classic tournament that concluded at Worlds End.

Khan seemingly confirmed Andrade's exit at the post-Worlds End media scrum. A fan spotted the removal of the former WWE United States Champion's name from the page and posted about it, drawing varied reactions.

"Andrade is gone as well," the post read.

In what could be his last tournament in the Jacksonville-based company for a while at least, the former NXT Champion impressed many by his performances in the Blue League. He faced defeat at the hands of Miro at Worlds End.

According to reports, Andrade could now be a free agent and might return to WWE soon.

Thunder Rosa sends Andrade a heartfelt message after his imminent AEW exit

Thunder Rosa has reacted to Andrade's imminent All Elite Wrestling exit with a heartfelt message on Twitter/X.

Rosa wrote the post originally in Spanish, and here's the Google translation of it.

"You are one of the most real people I have ever met. I am proud of you my friend and for always doing what is best for you. You are a role model! I hope to see you soon and much, much success buddy and I'm going to miss you 🐕 @AndradeElIdolo," the post read.

Andrade has made a name for himself with his performance in various wrestling promotions, including CMLL, and NJPW, where he was the IWGP Intercontinental Champion once.

