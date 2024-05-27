After MJF, another injured AEW star returns at Double or Nothing 2024

Another major AEW star just made his return after six months tonight at Double or Nothing to assist in a successful title defense. This would be Juice Robinson (FKA CJ Parker).

Robinson was out of action due to a back injury and has not been seen since November. At the time, Bullet Club Gold was feuding with MJF, and in his efforts to have a better fighting chance, Friedman took out Robinson, and this was how he was written off television at the time.

Reports surfaced over the weekend stating that the former NXT Superstar was spotted in Las Vegas. This was not confirmation of his return, but the Bullet Club star did end up making an appearance after all.

Moments ago, the Bang Bang Gang defended their Unified AEW Trios titles against Death Triangle. At one point in the match, the challengers had the advantage as the Lucha Brothers took out The Gunns. PAC had Jay White open for a Black Arrow, but he was blindsided by the returning Juice Robinson.

This allowed Jay White to hit a Switchblade on the former WWE Superstar, securing a successful title defense from the trio.

