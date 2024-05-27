  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Juice Robinson
  • After MJF, another injured AEW star returns at Double or Nothing 2024

After MJF, another injured AEW star returns at Double or Nothing 2024

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 27, 2024 01:25 GMT
MJF made his AEW returning earlier tonight at Double or Nothing [Photo courtesy of Triller TV
MJF made his AEW return earlier tonight at Double or Nothing [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's livestream of Double or Nothing]

Another major AEW star just made his return after six months tonight at Double or Nothing to assist in a successful title defense. This would be Juice Robinson (FKA CJ Parker).

Robinson was out of action due to a back injury and has not been seen since November. At the time, Bullet Club Gold was feuding with MJF, and in his efforts to have a better fighting chance, Friedman took out Robinson, and this was how he was written off television at the time.

Reports surfaced over the weekend stating that the former NXT Superstar was spotted in Las Vegas. This was not confirmation of his return, but the Bullet Club star did end up making an appearance after all.

Moments ago, the Bang Bang Gang defended their Unified AEW Trios titles against Death Triangle. At one point in the match, the challengers had the advantage as the Lucha Brothers took out The Gunns. PAC had Jay White open for a Black Arrow, but he was blindsided by the returning Juice Robinson.

This allowed Jay White to hit a Switchblade on the former WWE Superstar, securing a successful title defense from the trio.

LMAO. Check out who just called Becky Lynch 'tiny' RIGHT HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी