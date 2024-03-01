After potential Mercedes Mone debut, two more major female stars expected to show up in AEW - Reports

Two more major female stars could show up in AEW after a potential Mercedes Mone debut.

AZM is a rising prodigy who has made a name for herself at Stardom. Although she is just 21 years old, she has already accomplished a lot in this business and is considered one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

On the other hand, Mina Shirakawa is another rising star in professional wrestling who made her debut after turning 30 years of age. Despite debuting at such a late age, Shirakawa has already established herself as one of the top women wrestlers in the world.

With AZM's and Shirakawa's contracts set to expire, there were questions raised about their future.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since confirmed that both women will be staying with the company and are expected to renew their deals:

“It would seem to indicate AZM and Shirakawa staying with Stardom and we’ve had it confirmed from Stardom that both will be renewing their deals.”

He further stated that they are set for an NJPW show in Chicago and are also set to appear at the ROH Supercard of Honor show in April. This means they could potentially appear on AEW TV as well during that week:

"AZM and Mina Shirakawa from Stardom will appear here in early April, when they are in for the New Japan show in Chicago. Right now they are scheduled for 4/4 in Philadelphia which would be the ROH Supercard of Honor show at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It’s possible they could appear on AEW television as well that week."

Billie Starkz opened up about a potential Mercedes Mone debut

Ever since the news of her free agency broke out, rumors started doing the rounds that Mercedes Mone could be AEW-bound. After Tony Khan announced AEW Big Business, which is set to take place in Boston, fans have all but confirmed the AEW star's debut.

Speaking on In The Weeds, Starkz addressed the possibility of working with people she watched while growing up:

"It just means the world to me, watching the girls that I watched growing up, to say that I can now share a ring with them. It’s like a star-struck moment for me of, 'Oh, this is real.' I never thought this would be real. "I’m not giving away nothing," she said with a laugh. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see Mercedes Mone finally make her AEW debut and how she will be booked.

