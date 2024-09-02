After Ricochet, another former WWE United States Champion teases possible AEW move but on one condition

Following Ricochet's blockbuster debut at AEW All In in London, a former WWE Superstar talked about him potentially signing with huge wrestling promotions. The One and Only made his AEW debut at All In's Casino Guantlet Match.

The star being discussed is Matt Cardona. The Indy God performed as Zack Ryder in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He worked in the promotion for over a decade and was released by the company in 2020. He has since made a huge name for himself in the independent circuit. He has held plenty of championships in the last four years.

Matt Cardona even made a couple of appearances for AEW. Back in March 2024, he answered Adam Copeland's Cope Open Challenge. He injured his pectoral muscle in April and was on hiatus till August. He also made appearances on TNA recently.

While speaking on Barstool Rasslin,' the former WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed that he would return to WWE or AEW if they offered him a good bag of money and creative control. He also claimed that he has done everything in the independent circuit and seeks TV time for his future career.

"It all comes down to the two C's... Cash plus Creative equals Cardona. I don't want to just be another guy on the roster. Been there, done that. I want more than that. I want to be able to sink my teeth into something. There's titles in my closet that I don't even know what promotion they're for. I did it. Now is the time to go to a major TV company," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Matt Cardona reveals he wants to end his career in WWE

The Deathmatch King was released from the Stamford-based promotion four years ago. He created numerous memorable moments in the company during his time there. At WrestleMania 32, he captured the Intercontinenal Title.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Matt Cardona revealed he wanted to end his career in WWE and wished to have 'another WrestleMania moment.'

"I'm proud to be the 'Indie God,' I'm proud to be the face of GCW, but when it's all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment," he said.

It remains to be seen what is the next destination for his exciting career.

