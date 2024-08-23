"I want to end my career in WWE" - Former champion wishes to return four years after release

A former WWE Superstar has expressed his desire to end his professional wrestling career at the Stamford-based promotion, four years after parting ways with the company. The name in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

The 39-year-old was released in 2020 after being with the company for 15 years. After departing from the global juggernaut, the former Zack Ryder impressed everyone with his work across various wrestling promotions to become one of the top names in the independent scene.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cardona opened up about a potential return. He claimed he felt closer to a World Wrestling Entertainment world title presently, after being away for four years, than he ever did while working for the promotion.

Trending

"I think right now, in summer 2024, being released from WWE for four years, I honestly feel like I'm closer to the WWE world title than I was when I worked for WWE," he said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

He added that he was proud of his work outside World Wrestling Entertainment. However, he did state that he wanted to end his career at his former promotion and experience another WrestleMania moment. The former United States Champion noted that he would return as Matt Cardona and not Zack Ryder, claiming that the latter was done and dusted.

"I'm proud to be the 'Indie God,' I'm proud to be the face of GCW, but when it's all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment. I want to be in Madison Square Garden but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead. I am so fortunate for Zack Ryder for the highs and the lows, the good and the bad, because it set me up for this. It prepared me for this," he added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona's wife is hopeful of his WWE return

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, two years after her release. The former Women's Tag Team Champion believes Matt Cardona will also make his return.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, The Hot Mess commented on the Indy God's potential return. She expressed her desire to wrestle in mixed tag team matches while teaming up with her husband. She added it was only a matter of time before his comeback materialized.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why. I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of, kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Check out the entire interview below:

Chelsea Green is one of the most character-driven performers on the roster, making her an integral part of the blue brand. It remains to be seen if her recent performances will eventually lead to a championship win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback