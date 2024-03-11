After Sammy Guevara, another AEW star seemingly got suspended

An AEW star has claimed he was suspended recently following Sammy Guevara. The star being discussed is Max Caster.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are the current AEW World Trio Champions. Currently, they have aligned themselves with Bullet Club Gold. Max is usually always present at the center of controversy due to his raps.

Recently on Rampage, the Spanish God botched a Shooting Star Press and landed on Jeff Hardy's nose, and he got injured. Last week, reports of Sammy Guevara's suspension were disclosed. He was reportedly suspended because he didn't follow the concussion protocols.

Earlier today, a fan on Twitter questioned Max Caster for not being present on AEW television recently. He then replied by saying he was suspended last week.

"Yeah because I was suspended last week," Max shared.

As of now, no official statement from the Jacksonville-based promotion has been released, so it is unclear if Max Caster was serious or not.

Jim Cornette talks about Sammy Guevara's risk-taking abilities following suspension

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim stated the Spanish God should limit his high-risk maneuvers following Jeff Hardy's injury.

"Well, it shouldn't be because he's going to make the same amount of money because he's under contract - Tony Khan, who fires no one - and at the same time, he is not over, and people don't really f*****g like him anymore, so it ain't gonna make a g*****n difference if he doesn't try to kill himself in every match," said Jim Cornette.

He continued :

"The only time the people liked him was when he wasn't acting like his real self. Once people see him exhibit some kind of his real self, he becomes a heel. And then they take him off TV, or he's hurt long enough that they forget about it and they cheer for him a little bit when he comes back until they get sick of him. But, no... What are you gonna do in four years if you've got to dive off the roof right now, you idiot?" he added.

There is currently no update on when Sammy Guevara will return to the promotion following his suspension.

