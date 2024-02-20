WWE veteran on if Sammy Guevara needs to tone it down after injuring Jeff Hardy; calls him unlikable

A WWE veteran and former wrestling booker recently said that Sammy Guevara should tone down his in-ring work after an accident involving Jeff Hardy. He also criticized t charactehe former's and suggested that he is unlikeable.

On his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette spoke about Sammy Guevara during a conversation about wrestlers taking excessive risks in their matches to cater to fan expectations. The Spanish God has recently been caught up in controversy after accidentally injuring former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy on the February 16, 2024, edition of Rampage.

On the podcast, Cornette shared his views on Guevara's work, suggesting that the 30-year-old talent should tone down his in-ring style.

"Well, it shouldn't be because he's going to make the same amount of money because he's under contract - Tony Khan, who fires no one - and at the same time, he is not over, and people don't really f*****g like him anymore, so it ain't gonna make a g**-***n difference if he doesn't try to kill himself in every f*****g match."

He also commented on the audience responses Guevara's character receives in AEW.

"The only time the people liked him was when he wasn't acting like his real self. Once people see him exhibit some kind of his real self, he becomes a heel. And then they take him off TV, or he's hurt long enough that they forget about it and they cheer for him a little bit when he comes back until they get sick of him. But, no... What are you gonna do in four years if you've got to dive off the roof right now, you idiot?" Cornette said. [9:03 - 9:56]

Former WWE superstar Matt Hardy did not forget what Sammy Guevara did to him in AEW

Matt Hardy debuted in AEW in 2020 as an ally of the Elite during their feud against Chris Jericho's faction, The Inner Circle. The rivalry pitted Hardy against the Demo God and his protege, Sammy Guevara. The former WWE superstar recently revealed that he has not forgotten the past misdeeds of the Spanish God.

The 49-year-old veteran recently took to X to promote a match between his brother, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy, and Sammy Guevara on the February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage. Hardy included a clip of the former TNT Champion busting him open with a steel chair on a May 2020 episode of Dynamite in his tweet and a brief message.

“#TBT 2020 I don’t forget.”

Guevara defeated the Charismatic Enigma in the No DQ match on Rampage. The former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion ended up unintentionally injuring Hardy. Both Jeff and Matt would proceed to flip off Guevara after the matchup.

