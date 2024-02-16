[Watch] An angry Matt Hardy flips off Sammy Guevara after he accidentally injured Jeff Hardy at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently seen expressing his anger at Sammy Guevara after the latter accidentally injured his brother Jeff.

The Spanish God defeated Jeff Hardy in the Rampage tapings for the February 16, 2024, episode in a No DQ match. More concerningly, the bout saw Hardy suffer a serious injury to his head.

According to reports, the former WWE Champion was injured by an attempted Shooting Star Press from Guevara. A user on X shared a clip from the show, which captures Matt Hardy flipping off the former TNT Champion alongside his brother.

Jeff Hardy seems to be on the cusp of a shift in character, as he also defiantly flipped off Jon Moxley after losing to the latter on the January 31, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Matt Hardy claims that Mercedes Mone can give AEW's women's division a boost

Mercedes Mone made headlines when she departed from WWE in 2022. The former Smackdown Women's Champion appeared in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. Mone had an exciting run in the promotion, including a 64-day reign as IWGP Women's Champion.

The self-proclaimed CEO is one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. Recent reports indicate that Mone will soon debut in All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan announcing Dynamite's special Big Business edition on March 13, 2024 at TD Garden has lent more credibility to the speculations.

AEW star and veteran Matt Hardy has claimed that Mone can boost the company's women's division.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion praised Mone as a top female talent. Hardy suggested that The Boss's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion can greatly benefit the landscape of the female roster.

"It's gonna definitely boost the women's division without a doubt. I mean, she's one of the top women in the world. She has a huge, loyal, dedicated following, so yeah, it would be a big deal. It'd be a huge boost to the women's division."

Fans are eager to see Mercedes Mone mix it up with Saraya, Ruby Soho, Jamie Hayter, Thunder Rosa, and the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

