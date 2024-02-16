Another update on Jeff Hardy following gruesome spot - Reports

An update has been shared regarding the condition of AEW star Jeff Hardy following a particularly gruesome spot on a recent show.

A report from Fightful Select has shed light on the health of The Charismatic Enigma after suffering an injury on AEW Rampage. Jeff Hardy was defeated by Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match on the February 16, 2024 edition of the show, emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The report stated that Hardy's injury was caused by an attempted shooting star press from the Spanish God. Clips shared by fans on social media show the 46-year-old veteran get knocked out from taking Guevara's knee to his head.

Fightful's report also claims that Hardy was initially feared to have suffered a broken nose, and that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion will undergo concussion tests as well.

Jeff Hardy was uncomfortable with romance angle involving Trish Stratus

Jeff Hardy is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and innovative wrestlers on the planet. The Rainbow Haired Warrior made a name for himself in WWE, TNA and ROH owing to his daredevil antics and dynamic style. However, according to WWE executive Bruce Prichard, Hardy was not comfortable with a romantic storyline involving Trish Stratus.

The Stamford-based promotion tried to build a romance angle bringing together Jeff Hardy and the former WWE Women's Champion in 2001. The two even shared an on-screen kiss after the Team Xtreme member lost a match to the Big Show on RAW. The storyline, however, did not develop past a certain point, and was eventually scrapped.

Speaking on an episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast from a few years ago, Prichard revealed that the storyline with Stratus and Hardy were scrapped by Vince McMahon. The former CEO of WWE had supposedly claimed that there was no chemistry between the two stars.

“Jeff was uncomfortable with it. Trish was always game, man. She always had ideas and she would listen and she would try pretty much anything. There wasn't a whole lot of chemistry there and Vince looked at it and was like, 'Not feeling it, next, move on.' Nobody was going to buy that because there wasn't any chemistry. He [Vince McMahon] didn't feel it," Prichard said.

The Charismatic Enigma has had an up and down run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It'll certainly be interesting to see how his time in the company progresses through the latter stages of his career.

