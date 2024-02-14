“Jeff Hardy was uncomfortable with it” - Vince McMahon once canceled romantic storyline involving female WWE legend

Around two decades ago, Jeff Hardy was supposed to have an on-screen romantic relationship with a female WWE legend. But the fans never saw it happening, as Vince McMahon canceled the entire angle.

The female legend in question here is WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The WWE Universe saw a new romance building between Jeff Hardy and Trish Straus in 2001. The two stars even locked lips following Jeff’s loss to Big Show on RAW. However, the fans never got to see the budding romance transform into a full-blown relationship.

While speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast a few years ago, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard disclosed that Vince dropped Jeff and Trish’s romantic storyline as The Genetic Jackhammer felt they lacked chemistry:

“Jeff was uncomfortable with it. Trish was always game, man. She always had ideas and she would listen and she would try pretty much anything. There wasn't a whole lot of chemistry there and Vince looked at it and was like, 'Not feeling it, next, move on.' Nobody was going to buy that because there wasn't any chemistry. He [Vince McMahon] didn't feel it," Prichard said.

The time when Vince McMahon was involved in an on-screen romance with Trish Stratus

Over the years, Trish Stratus has been pitched to have many on-screen romances with multiple stars in WWE. In the early 2000s, she was booked to have an affair with Vince McMahon.

It started with Stratus finding work as Vince’s assistant, who then began having an affair with her boss. This led to Trish getting involved in a feud with Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who hated the former Women's Champion for being her father's mistress.

The storyline would go down as one of the most controversial in history as Trish was made to go to extreme lengths to grab more attention from the audience. In a particular segment, Vince McMahon went as far as to humiliate the WWE Hall of Famer by forcing her to bark like a dog.

