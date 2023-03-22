Trish Stratus reveals original plans for scrapped romantic storyline with ex-WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently opened up about the original plans for her scrapped romantic storyline with Jeff Hardy.

In 2001, Stratus and Hardy seemed to be heading towards becoming an on-screen couple. The two even kissed after The Charismatic Enigma lost a match against Big Show on Monday Night RAW. However, the angle got dropped shortly after. The company, however, attempted to revive the storyline about two years later. Nevertheless, it got scrapped again after Hardy was released from his contract.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Stratus was asked about the original plans for the scrapped storyline with Hardy. Although she initially joked about the company not having a plan, she explained that the angle would have probably led to a clash between herself & Jeff Hardy and Lita & Matt Hardy.

"The Jeff Hardy one was just like two characters that you didn't think would come together come together but also the variable of Lita in there, right? Lita being like on the Jeff side but my rival and like maybe not happy about us, you know, pairing up. So, there was always that in the background that could play out in different ways like Trish and Jeff versus Matt and Lita and that sort of things."

Stratus added:

"I think they were looking forward to that kind of teaming up, which then it always came back to Trish and Lita, and then it comes back down to Trish and Lita, right? So, that was always the driving force between a lot of storylines was getting back to Trish and Lita," she said. [12:24 - 12:54]

Former WWE star Jeff Hardy was reportedly uncomfortable with the storyline

While Trish Stratus had no problem having a romantic storyline with Jeff Hardy, the latter reportedly felt uncomfortable doing the angle.

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard disclosed that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon decided to drop the storyline because he did not think there was chemistry between the two superstars.

"Jeff was uncomfortable with it. Trish was always game, man. She always had ideas and she would listen and she would try pretty much anything. There wasn't a whole lot of chemistry there and Vince looked at it and was like, 'Not feeling it, next, move on.' Nobody was going to buy that because there wasn't any chemistry. He [Vince] didn't feel it," Prichard said.

