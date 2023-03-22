Trish Stratus addresses her future in WWE after WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently addressed her future after WrestleMania 39.

Stratus returned to Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago to take out Bayley and help her best friend, Lita, and Becky Lynch defeat Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. She will now team up with the tag team champions to face Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Stratus addressed whether her WrestleMania match would be a one-off.

"I mean for now, it's let's get to WrestleMania and see what's gonna happen and then yeah, it's a big, you know, departure. I'm doing judging for Canada's Got Talent as you know. My businesses and my babies. So, it's only been a couple weeks on the road, I'm like, woo, yeah, okay. It's quite the balance," she said.

The seven-time Women's Champion further explained that she could not return to being a full-time superstar now.

"I got child care in place so there's all these things to consider… I have to go train at night time. When I put my kids to bed, I go train from 9 till midnight so, it's all these things to consider so, it's definitely not a full-time. I can't do this as a full-time job right now because there's other jobs as well but I mean, let's get to WrestleMania and see what happens," Stratus added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Trish Stratus has not competed in WWE since 2019

After spending nearly six years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus retired from in-ring action in 2006 after capturing her seventh Women's Title at Unforgiven in her hometown of Toronto.

Since then, the Diva of the Decade has made several sporadic WWE appearances. She also wrestled in a few matches. The 47-year-old last competed in August 2019 at SummerSlam where she lost to the current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

