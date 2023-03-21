Current WWE star almost got seriously injured after a major botch from Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Lita miraculously escaped injury following a botch from Trish Stratus during their Monday Night RAW main event match in 2004.

Lita and Stratus had one of the most historic rivalries in the company. The two ladies squared off several times during their runs as full-time in-ring competitors. In December 2004, Lita and Stratus had one of their most memorable matches when they went head-to-head for the Women's Championship in the main event of RAW. The bout, however, saw Lita land awkwardly after attempting a suicide dive. While many thought she had injured herself badly, the Hall of Famer luckily escaped that fate.

During the latest episode of WWE Rivals, Lita opened up about the scary spot, revealing that a botch from Stratus led to her awkward landing.

"Trish kind of started absorbing the impact before I fully collided with her, kind of giving me nothing to dive into except the ground," she said.

Trish Stratus and Lita are back in WWE

Although they initially retired from the in-ring competition in 2006, Trish Stratus and Lita have made several sporadic appearances over the past few years. They have also competed in some matches.

Lita returned to RAW a few weeks ago to join Becky Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL. Stratus later returned to take out Bayley and help her best friend, Lita, and Lynch defeat Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Lynch, Lita, and Stratus will now team up to face Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

