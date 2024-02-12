Matt Hardy thinks it would be a big deal if AEW signs controversial ex-WWE star

AEW is poised to potentially sign a former WWE Superstar for their promotion. Matt Hardy believes that this move would be a big deal for the company and a major addition to their roster. The star in question would be Mercedes Moné.

A few days ago, Tony Khan revealed that on March 13th, a special episode of Dynamite called BIG BUSINESS would be taking place in the TD Garden in Boston. Following this, reports came in that The CEO had signed with the promotion, and she could make her debut anytime soon.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he was asked about Mercedes Moné's debut and if this was already a reality. He claimed that he was not sure about this, but he was confident that this could be the case already, referencing her previous gimmick in WWE.

"I don't know, but I would bank on it," Hardy said.

Hardy then addressed what her signing would mean for the company. He praised her for being one of the top stars in the world, and she would be a great boost to the women's division.

"It's gonna definitely boost the women's division without a doubt. I mean, she's one of the top women in the world. She has a huge, loyal, dedicated following, so yeah, it would be a big deal. It'd be a huge boost to the women's division."

Expand Tweet

Another tease at Mercedes Moné spotted in AEW promotional video

Yesterday, AEW released another promotional video for Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS ahead of the ticket sales for the show.

Some fans have spotted hints in the video once more teasing the arrival of Mercedes Moné. They once more emphasized "BoSSton" and also made several puns revolving around the name of the former WWE Superstar.

Expand Tweet

In the end, fans will simply have to wait and stay tuned to AEW's shows heading to Revolution as Moné's debut could be revealed sometime then, or potentially at the pay-per-view itself.

How do you feel about her arrival to the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE