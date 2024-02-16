Matt Hardy claims he still hasn’t forgotten what top AEW star did to him

Matt Hardy is one angry man after what a particular AEW star did to him in the past.

The star in question is former Jericho Appreciation Society member Sammy Guevara. Matt took to Twitter to post a throwback video of Sammy hitting him in the face with a steel chair that busted the former WWE Superstar open.

He also hyped up Jeff Hardy’s upcoming match with Guevara on Friday’s Rampage in the same tweet. Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy wrote:

“#TBT 2020 I don’t forget.”

During the Rampage tapings, Sammy appeared to injure Jeff Hardy in their match. While the injury looked legit, and there was also a video of Matt flipping off Sammy, it remains to be seen if this is a work, given the reaction to it by all those involved.

Matt Hardy wants Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Matt wants Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. Cody and Roman are engrossed in one of the most talked about rivalries in a long time.

The former WWE star was talking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he outlined how he wanted Cody's reign to begin and end.

“I don’t think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets scr*wed out of the title and then he’s okay. He’s still going to be over you’ll give him something to fight for.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Rock’s presence amid all this will make it even more interesting, especially given the altercation they had at last week's press conference.

