"Be happy for your friends" - 16-time WWE champion discusses about Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and initially passed up his opportunity to face The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage for The Rock. The WWE star reversed his decision at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The American Nightmare will look to finally become the pro-wrestling juggernaut's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the first time in his lengthy career.

Speaking on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy expressed happiness and support for his real-life friend as the latter has become one of WWE's top stars today:

"That's kind of how I've always been with people, I don't do this triabilistic company bullsh*t whatever AEW, TNA, ROH, WWE whatever it is. If someone is your friend and they're doing good somewhere be happy for them, who cares where they're at, be happy for your friends."

Furthermore, the AEW star added that Cody Rhodes does not even need a lengthy title reign afterward. He only needs a memorable run with the belt:

"I don't think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets screwed out of the title and then he's okay," Hardy said. "He's still going to be over you'll give him something to fight for." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Despite being instrumental in bringing AEW as a viable threat, Rhodes wound up back to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2022. The American Nightmare admitted that the goal was always to become WWE's top guy, and it looks like that is where we are heading.

The Rock sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his WWE SmackDown return

The Rock and Roman Reigns will be at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Friday night on SmackDown. This is The Great One's first appearance since Rhodes reverted to his goal of headlining the 40th edition of The Showcase of Immortals against The Head of the Table.

Paul Heyman told WWE CCO Triple H last week that the latter is answerable to The Rock and Roman Reigns on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. Ahead of the show, The People's Champion dropped a post on Instagram.

Check it out below:

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You f*cked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief," was The Rock's message ahead of SmackDown.

At the Kickoff Event, one of the key points The Rock put forward was that there is only one "Royal Family" in the wrestling business, and they are the Samoans. With the not-so-subtle jab at Cody's entrance theme it remains to be seen what the next chapter will feature.

Do you think The Rock will influence WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

