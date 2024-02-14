The Rock sends a message on behalf of Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has sent a message ahead of his return to WWE SmackDown. The Great One will be appearing on this week's show alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

At the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, The Rock made headlines after slapping Cody Rhodes and engaging in a verbal brawl with him and Seth Rollins. He later confronted Triple H and cussed at The Game on his way out of the arena.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock sent out a message on behalf of himself and The Tribal Chief. He also put The American Nightmare on notice.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You fu*ked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief," wrote The Rock

Check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

Diamond Dallas Page praised WWE Superstar The Rock

The Rock is an established legend of the professional wrestling industry. He was recently praised by Diamond Dallas Page.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WCW star only had positive things to say about The Rock, claiming that The People's Champion is the "biggest star in the world." DDP said:

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's still the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes], how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid."

It remains to be seen what The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline have in store for this Friday's WWE SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on The Rock joining forces with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section