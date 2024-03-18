After Sting, another WWE Hall of Famer says “never say never” on one more match

A WWE Hall of Famer has dropped hints of competing in one more match just weeks after Sting retired from professional wrestling. The Icon hung up his boots amid a lot of celebration from fans all over the world, and if this star comes back, there could be a similar situation.

The Hall of Famer is none other than Diamond Dallas Page. DDP was speaking to TV Insider when they asked him about his desire to wrestle one more match. He gave a very enticing answer and said that he was in great shape.

“Never say never. I’m still in shape. I can drop Diamond Cutters right now. Every time I do one though, I’m 68 in another couple of weeks, I would leave a little piece of my body in there. I’m the first DDP Yoga transformation. I broke my back at 42, and they said my career was over. I was on top of the world. I headlined 13 out of 24 pay-per-views, but I still didn’t get that one spot and be heavyweight [champion]. That’s where DDP Yoga came in. Yoga, rehab, and old-school calisthenics not only healed me but showed me how to help others. And I became the heavyweight champion,” Diamond Dallas Page said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Wrestling fans would definitely be thrilled after hearing DDP's wish to enter the ring for one last time.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said Sting may have ruined his comeback plans

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has achieved pretty much everything in his wrestling career, but there is one thing that has eluded him. That would be a match against Sting.

The dream match never came to fruition despite both of them being in WWE for a few years. After The Icon’s retirement, The Phenom recently revealed that the slight chance of him coming back for a match was now extinguished. The Deadman was speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast when he said:

“Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire. Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that.”

It could have been a great match between the two legends, but unfortunately, wrestling fans will never get to see the iconic showdown.