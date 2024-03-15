After Sting, Chris Jericho addresses retirement with a surprising statement

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho gets candid regarding speculations about his retirement following Sting's recent send-off at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Chris Jericho is currently signed with AEW, and his career has spanned around three decades. The former WWE and All Elite World Champion has achieved countless accolades in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, The Ocho is in his 50s now, and fans have been speculating about his retirement since Sting recently hung his boots.

During his recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Jericho was asked whether he had retirement on his mind. Y2J admitted the following:

"I don't really think about that sort of thing, I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry, I'm like, 'Wow really? it doesn't feel that way,' because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night but you know, couple of weeks ago I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, 'Okay there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do,'" [From 20:57 to 21:21]

Even though Jericho has been wrestling for 33 years, he is still a full-timer. The Ocho is in action almost every week in AEW, and it doesn't seem like he has lost a step.

Chris Jericho on whether he would like to end his career in WWE

Chris Jericho parted ways with the WWE back in 2017 and joined AEW. Many fans still expect Y2J to eventually end his career by returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Jericho doesn't feel the same way about it, however:

"But I don't shut the door on anything but to me WWE isn't the be-all end-all. It was great to be there, I had a great 20 years there, but I've had a great going on 5 years here in AEW, I love working here, like I love working with Tony Khan. And WWE is completely different animal now than it was when I left in 2017... So it's not something that I really thought about." [From 21:22 to 22:03]

While Jericho has made it clear that AEW will be the place where he may end his career, you should never say never in wrestling. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Ocho.

