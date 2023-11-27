"Aged like milk" - Fans erupt at comments CM Punk made in AEW two years ago

CM Punk is once again the talk of the pro wrestling world after his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023. Some fans are now discussing Punk's past comments that haven't aged well.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the wrestling business when he debuted for AEW in 2021. During his run, he wrestled Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, and Eddie Kingston before kickstarting a lengthy feud with MJF.

In his feud with The Devil, Punk made several anti-WWE comments that have aged rather poorly. The most notable example is when the former AEW World Champion told MJF to leave All Elite Wrestling and main event "night four of the buy-one-get-one free extravaganza."

Following CM Punk's WWE comeback, many fans have expressed how they feel about the multi-time world champion.

While CM Punk is in WWE, MJF looks to be staying in AEW

The most ironic thing about the abovementioned clip is not only the fact that CM Punk was the first to go back to WWE but that MJF doesn't look like he's leaving All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

It was recently reported that, despite "The Bidding War of 2024" being a driving factor behind his character in recent years, Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't had any talks with WWE. Per reports, he might have quietly signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

The AEW World Champion's current deal is set to expire on January 1, 2024, with his bout against Samoa Joe on December 30 designed to look like his potential swansong. However, if he has signed a new deal, then The Salt of the Earth will be All Elite for the foreseeable future.

