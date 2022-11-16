"Agent Liv burying AEW for HHH" - Twitter erupts to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's hilarious gestures during recent fan meet-and-greet

WWE star Liv Morgan had fans reacting in their droves to the way she treated AEW fans at a recent meet and greet.

Morgan has really come into her own in WWE this past year, reigning as the SmackDown Women's Champion after winning Money in the Bank and cashing in on Ronda Rousey. She may not have the title around her waist anymore, but she still has a massive following within the WWE Universe.

Her career trajectory is interesting considering that she was called up from NXT in a trio with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Logan recently returned to SmackDown after being released during Vince McMahon's regime, but Ruby was released by the company last year and has since joined rival promotion AEW.

It was always going to be interesting to see how much of the rival promotion Liv Morgan would give credence to when operating outside of WWE. Fans received their answer during a recent meet and greet, where she was shown to be covering up AEW's logo whenever it was adorned.

Fans pointed out the hilarity in her gesture, like the user below who declared that she was "burying" the company on behalf of WWE CCO Triple H.

Fans seemed to revel in the humor of Liv covering up AEW's logos, with it being explained that she might have done so because it was a WWE event. Others found it funny that such efforts were made despite WWE always dismissing AEW as a competitor.

Liv Morgan was spotted with a popular AEW star at a recent meet and greet

While she may not want to show the logo during her meet-and-greets with fans, Liv Morgan was actually spotted with a member of the All Elite roster, Abadon, during a recent event.

Liv posted the pic to Twitter with the caption "I like scary chicks", reacting to Abadon's spook-centric gimmick which has brought her so much popularity.

Morgan has been undergoing a darker change herself as of late. After losing the SmackDown Women's title at Extreme Rules, she has appeared to be a little more unhinged while attacking her rivals in extreme spot after extreme spot.

What did you make of Liv Morgan's gestures? Join the discussion in the comments below.

