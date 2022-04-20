"I'm down" - Former SmackDown superstar ready for a rap battle against AEW star Max Caster (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown Superstar AJ Francis has revealed that he is ready for a rap battle with AEW star Max Caster.

Francis was a member of The Hit Row in NXT and SmackDown along with Tehuti Miles (Ashante Adonis), Briana Brandy (B-Fab), and current AEW star Swerve Strickland (Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott).

Meanwhile, Caster has a penchant for referencing popular events and insulting the crowd in his rap lyrics. The AEW star is currently teaming up with Anthony Bowens on The Acclaimed.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Francis responded to a fan who wanted a rap battle between him and Caster. He stated that he had no problem doing it while adding that other rappers feared him.

"I'm down for that [rap battle with Max Caster] too. The problem ain't me not wanting to do these things with other rappers. It's them not wanting to do it with me," Francis said. [from 18:12 - 18:24]

Francis said that rappers should mention his name every time in their songs so that he can hit back at them.

"I'm going to record right now to say that anybody who's a rapper, not just in wrestling, but a rapper in general, that feels like they got what it takes to go with me word for word, bar for bar, feel free to say my name in a song, just do it. Say my name in a song and I'll have one for you in 24 hours," he ended. [from 18:28 - 18:47]

Swerve Strickland went to AEW after WWE released Hit Row

Hit Row members were released within a month of moving to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE draft. The layoffs started with B-Fab on November 4, followed by Adonis, Francis, and Scott on November 18.

A few months later, Scott, now known as Swerve Strickland, made his AEW debut at Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on March 6. Since then, he has been teaming up with Keith Lee in a feud against Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks).

Francis and Miles, with Brandy as manager, were last involved in GCW For the Culture 2022 in Dallas, Texas on April 1, 2022. They lost against O'Shay Edwards and Shane Taylor, with Ron Hunt on the ringside.

With both of their pop culture references in the lyrics, Francis and Caster in a rap battle will be interesting to watch. With the former already teasing an appearance, fans might soon see the duo against each other.

