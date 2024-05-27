AJ Lee referenced in AEW during Double or Nothing 2024

A top AEW star has seemingly paid homage to former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee during her match tonight at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. This would be Mercedes Moné.

Tonight, The CEO made her AEW in-ring debut two months after signing with the promotion. She took on Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. This was highly anticipated, considering it was her first match in a year following a severe ankle injury.

Both women exchanged heavy offense as they pulled out several maneuvers from their bag of tricks to gain an advantage over their opponent. At a point in the match, Mercedes Moné would end up locking in what looked all too similar to AJ Lee's Black Widow submission hold. However, this was not enough to put away her opponent.

Apart from AJ Lee's submission hold, she would also eventually resort to pulling out her Bank Statement submission hold along with an STF, but this was not enough to put away the champion.

Eventually, she hit her Moné Maker finisher, which would help her get a three-count victory for a win in her AEW debut and her first-ever singles title.

Now that she is the AEW TBS Champion, it remains to be seen who steps up to her and what other matches fans could see from The CEO.

