"Just look out for him" - AJ Lee thanks former WWE Champion's wife for looking after CM Punk

Former WWE star AJ Lee recently took the opportunity to thank Renee Paquette for looking out for CM Punk during his brief return to WWE programming in 2019.

Punk shocked the entire world when he abruptly returned to the show "WWE Backstage" as a special contributor. The show was broadcast on the TV channel Fox Sports 1, and allowed Punk to partake in WWE programming without having to be under contract with the company. He was instead under contract with FOX.

The show was hosted by Jon Moxley's wife and former WWE personality Renee Paquette. It gave fans and performers the opportunity to be a little more loose with how they came across in interviews and segments.

Speaking with Paquette on her show "The Sessions," AJ Lee told the host that she was happy that she was there when CM Punk showed up as she knew Paquette would have his back.

“Oh my god, thank god for [Renee]. I genuinely was like ‘just look out for him.’ I was so happy there was one kind person I knew that would like have his back. And I was just like ‘please tell me you'll make sure everything is fine’ so I very much appreciated that.” [20:11-20:28]

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 2 years ago, Cm Punk surprisingly showed up on WWE BackStage. 2 years ago, Cm Punk surprisingly showed up on WWE BackStage. https://t.co/o3bnJAlGPn

Story continues below ad

AJ understood that due to the nature of her husband's departure from WWE in 2014, there may have been a few people who still weren't happy with how it all went down. However, everything seemed to go smoothly, and the show was a success amongst fans until it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AJ Lee was in attendance to watch CM Punk win the AEW World Championship

It seems as if nothing is going to bring AJ Lee back to the ring on a full-time basis. However, the fact that CM Punk is in AEW has at least allowed the former WWE Divas Champion to dip her toe back into the world of wrestling, even just for a moment.

One of these moments occurred at the recent AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing. Lee was in attendance to watch her husband win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page in the main event.

Story continues below ad

During the event, Lee managed to meet a few of the younger stars in AEW, including Danhausen and the former AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not AJ could ever be a part of the AEW roster. However, with CM Punk as the champion, we can most likely expect to see more of her backstage at AEW events.

Please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and give a H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy CM Punk is AEW World Champion? Yes No 4 votes so far