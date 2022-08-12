AJ Styles comments on whether he would leave WWE for AEW

AJ Styles shed some light on whether he had or would consider leaving WWE for AEW.

Styles remains one of the top stars in WWE, having enjoyed a year of top-billed feuds with the likes of Edge and The Miz, and up-and-comers like Grayson Waller and Omos. He has achieved much in his time with the promotion, capped off with two WWE titles and a WrestleMania main event against The Undertaker.

But does he want to take his talents elsewhere, specifically to AEW?

Speaking with Alex McCarthy for Inside the Ropes, the Phenomenal One clarified that he has no intention of leaving the promotion for AEW or otherwise, by his own volition.

"I didn't really sign a new deal, I had a player option and I just used that option. So I had no plans really looking back, I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends this is what I know. This is what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE and I want to be a part of it." (16:38)

AEW emerged three years into Styles' tenure with the Stamford promotion. Given his history with co-founders Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Styles was strongly tipped by as a fan-favorite to sign for the new starter. But for now, Styles doesn't intend to make the switch.

AJ Styles also wants WWE's competitors to succeed

Despite making it clear he's happy with where he's at, The Phenomenal One still wants to see promotional rivals like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling succeed. He put forward his belief that competition is a good thing and inspires everybody to be at their best.

"I still want, you know IMPACT Wrestling, I want them to do well I want AEW to do well. Competition is a good thing it makes everybody better, there's nothing wrong with that." (15:38 onwards)

The Phenomenal One made his name in IMPACT Wrestling for years, back when the promotion was referred to as TNA, and remains one of the most-decorated talents in their history. He made a surprising appearance for the promotion earlier this year, appearing via video message for their landmark 20th Slammiversary event.

