AJ Styles shares heartfelt message following IMPACT Wrestling appearance

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance for IMPACT Wrestling this weekend at Slammiversary.

The Phenomenal One was one of many surprise appearances at IMPACT Wrestling's pay-per-view on Sunday, which celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the company. Styles was hands down the most talked about appearance on social media following the event.

This afternoon, Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling Scott D'Amore took to social media to thank Styles for appearing on Slammiversary on Sunday. He also thanked WWE for allowing him to appear, tweeting out:

"Thank you so much to @AJStylesOrg for taking the time to share his thoughts and feelings about @IMPACTWRESTLING. AJ is truly the more impactful talent in the 20 year history of this company. Thank you to @WWE for allowing AJ to be part of #Slammiversary," Scott D'Amore said in a tweet.

The Phenomenal One responded to D'Amore and made it clear that appearing on the show was a pleasure. Styles expressed his gratitude for the company that showcased him on a national platform:

"Thanks Scott, it was an honor. You've always been good to me. It was a pleasure being able to show you and impact my gratitude," AJ Styles said in a tweet.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Scott D'Amore @ScottDAmore

AJ is truly the more Impactful talent in the 20 year history of this company.

Thank you to twitter.com/impactwrestlin… Thank you so much to @AJStylesOrg for taking the time to share his thoughts and feelings about @IMPACTWRESTLING AJ is truly the more Impactful talent in the 20 year history of this company.Thank you to @WWE for allowing AJ to be part of #Slammiversary Thank you so much to @AJStylesOrg for taking the time to share his thoughts and feelings about @IMPACTWRESTLING. AJ is truly the more Impactful talent in the 20 year history of this company.Thank you to @WWE for allowing AJ to be part of #Slammiversary twitter.com/impactwrestlin… Thanks Scott, it was an honor. You’ve always been good to me. It was a pleasure being able to show you and impact my gratitude. twitter.com/scottdamore/st… Thanks Scott, it was an honor. You’ve always been good to me. It was a pleasure being able to show you and impact my gratitude. twitter.com/scottdamore/st…

AJ Styles picked up a win over former NXT Champion Ciampa last night on WWE RAW

After a confrontation last night on Miz TV, AJ Styles found himself in a match against former NXT Champion Ciampa last night on WWE RAW.

Styles defeated Ciampa with the Phenomenal Forearm and hit The Miz with a Styles Clash after the match for good measure.

While it's not clear what's next for Styles on Monday Night RAW, it's nice to see the former WWE Champion get a singles win under his belt after spending the last few months dealing with Edge and The Judgment Day.

Although AJ Styles has been a member of the WWE roster for a number of years now, it can't be overstated just how important his run in IMPACT Wrestling meant for that company and his career in general.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy seeing WWE and IMPACT Wrestling doing things together? Yes No 3 votes so far