AJ Styles drops major AEW reference during heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles dropped an AEW reference during a heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024.

AJ Styles and Rhodes have been involved in a heated rivalry for the past couple of months. The two men even battled at WWE Backlash with the American Nightmare emerging victorious. However, things between the two men turned personal when Styles faked his retirement only to attack Cody a couple of weeks ago. As a result, the American Nightmare challenged him to an I Quit match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Trending

Today, SmackDown took place from Glasgow, Scotland. During the episode, the two men came face to face one last time before their epic showdown at Clash at the Castle. During this segment, AJ Styles took shots at Cody Rhodes by saying that he quit NJPW and ROH. He then indirectly mentioned how Cody had quit AEW. However, he didn't mention the name of the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Cody was an instrumental part of the AEW roster where he also served as an EVP in the company. He was a key figure in the promotion's early growth and success. This is not the first time that AEW was referenced in a way to insult Cody as Roman Reigns did the same thing during their WrestleMania 39 feud.