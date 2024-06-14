  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE SmackDown 2024
  • AJ Styles drops major AEW reference during heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles drops major AEW reference during heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 14, 2024 20:03 GMT
AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes
Styles and Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head for the WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle! (Photo credit: WWE's official website)

AJ Styles dropped an AEW reference during a heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024.

AJ Styles and Rhodes have been involved in a heated rivalry for the past couple of months. The two men even battled at WWE Backlash with the American Nightmare emerging victorious. However, things between the two men turned personal when Styles faked his retirement only to attack Cody a couple of weeks ago. As a result, the American Nightmare challenged him to an I Quit match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

also-read-trending Trending

Today, SmackDown took place from Glasgow, Scotland. During the episode, the two men came face to face one last time before their epic showdown at Clash at the Castle. During this segment, AJ Styles took shots at Cody Rhodes by saying that he quit NJPW and ROH. He then indirectly mentioned how Cody had quit AEW. However, he didn't mention the name of the promotion.

Cody was an instrumental part of the AEW roster where he also served as an EVP in the company. He was a key figure in the promotion's early growth and success. This is not the first time that AEW was referenced in a way to insult Cody as Roman Reigns did the same thing during their WrestleMania 39 feud.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी